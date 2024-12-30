Noida: Traffic curbs to be in place on New Year’s Eve

Noida: Noida traffic police on Sunday issued a traffic diversion plan for the New Year’s Eve, stating that an intense checking will also be on to penalise people for drunk driving to discourage hooliganism and prevent untoward incidents, officers said on Sunday. Traffic police said that the diversion will be in effect from late December night till January 1 morning. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The diversions will be in place on December 31 night near pubs and malls to avoid congestion, and people parking in no-parking zones will face e-challans penalties.

“Vehicles coming via Attapir Chowk will be able to go to multilevel parking from HDFC Bank Cut, and the road from Nursery Trisection towards Atta Chowk Sector-18 and from Metro Station 18 has been made a no-parking area,” said Lakhan Singh Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Noida.

Meanwhile, people coming from Sector 37 will be able to park their vehicles at the GIP and Gardens Galleria parking. People visiting the SKY One and Sterling Mall, Advant Navis Business Park, Gaur City Malls, Jagatfarm, and Parichowk will be able to use the parking spaces of these malls.

Parking facilities will be available at Sector 18 multilevel parking, and the road under Sector 18 Metro station will be closed. Only vehicles coming from Sector 18 will be allowed to ply on the route.

Police said it will issue challan for drunk driving. “If someone is found drunk driving, a fine will be issued under the Motor Vehicles Act,” said an officer, adding that traffic police will conduct checking at as many as 20 junctions in the city, including Noida and Greater Noida.

