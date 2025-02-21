Noida traffic police crack down on repeat violators, send notices

The Noida traffic police have identified a list of 23 repeat traffic violators, each with over 100 pending challans, and have started issuing notices seeking explanations as to why their vehicles should not be seized, officials said on Thursday. In 2024 alone, the Noida Traffic Police issued 27,927,29 challans, averaging 10,537 violations per day. The most frequent offence was helmetless driving, accounting for 1,707,518 challans (60% of total violations). (HT Photo)

According to traffic police data, these violators collectively owe ₹28.93 lakh in fines till January 2025, with some individuals accumulating more than 127 challans over the past five years. Notices have already been sent to 17 of the violators, while six remain untraceable due to outdated addresses in the traffic records, police said.

“There are 23 violators in the district who have accumulated over 100 challans each. We have sent notices to 17 vehicle owners, while six addresses are not updated in our records,” said Lakhan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Noida.

Strict measures for non-compliance

The notices demand an explanation from vehicle owners, questioning why their vehicles should not be seized for non-payment of fines. They have been given one week to respond, after which strict action will follow, traffic officials said.

“If they fail to respond, we will upload their vehicle numbers on the hot list of the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS). Once identified by the system, our traffic personnel will be directed to seize their vehicles,” Singh added.

In 2024 alone, the Noida Traffic Police issued 27,927,29 challans, averaging 10,537 violations per day. The most frequent offence was helmetless driving, accounting for 1,707,518 challans (60% of total violations).

Other common violations included no parking (253,697), wrong-side driving (171,747), red-light jumping (109,185), speeding (86,890), not wearing a seatbelt (58,101), faulty number plates (60,248), lack of insurance (56,796), no-entry violations (51,318), PUC violations (48,082), triple riding on bikes (32,636), driving without a license (26,498), causing pollution (26,858), illegal black film on windows (20,825), using a mobile phone while driving (18,394), absence of reflective tape on commercial vehicles (7,714), drunk driving (532), dangerous driving (395), misuse of blue/red beacons (222), and various other violations (55,073). The city recorded 1,165 road accidents last year, resulting in 462 deaths and 966 injuries.