Noida: Traffic police identify 16 waterlogging hot spots in Noida and Greater Noida

The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police have identified 16 waterlogging hot spots that disrupt traffic movement in Noida and Greater Noida, said officials on Thursday. A submerged underpass on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in Sector 128, following a bout of rain. (Ht Archive)

The traffic police also urged departments concerned to implement temporary and long term measures at these spots to resolve the issue.

“There are multiple reasons for traffic congestion during rain. Due to waterlogging, people drive slowly as roads are not properly visible. Some bikers also take shelter under flyovers, which leave a narrow space for traffic till it stops raining. We have also noticed frequent vehicle breakdowns during rain, which adds to the chaos,” said Yamuna Prasad, deputy commissioner of police, traffic.

He said the traffic police have requested temporary and long-term measures from the departments concerned to tackle these waterlogging problems. “Temporary measures would involve installing pumps to remove water from underpasses and low-lying areas. Long-term measures would include making structural changes in the underpasses and installing sump wells for stormwater management,” he said.

According to the Noida traffic police, rain-induced waterlogging affects various parts of Noida and Greater Noida. The critically affected areas include the underpasses at Sector 94, Sector 96, Sector 127, Sector 108, NIB Chowki, Model Town, Sector 60, Behlolpur, and Rajnigandha Chowk in Sector 16 of Noida.

The waterlogging hot spots in Greater Noida include the Expo Mart underpass, Kulesra, Haldoni T-Point, Sutiyana T-Point, Kachchi Road, Lal Kuan Flyover, and the road from Lal Kuan towards Delhi, said traffic officers.

Stormwater can cause short circuits within a vehicle’s electrical system, causing failures in essential components such as the ignition system, battery, and sensors, said a senior traffic police officer. Prolonged exposure can damage a vehicle’s wiring, affecting lights, indicators, and other electrical systems, the officer said.

A Noida authority official said, “Officials from the water, civil, and health departments held a meeting to address waterlogging issues in several low-lying areas. They have decided to create a comprehensive action plan to address these challenges.”

Every day, 200 traffic police personnel are deployed in Noida and Greater Nodia in two shifts, the first starting from 7am to 2pm and the second from 2pm to 10pm. Traffic police have also been directed to facilitate commuters during rainfall.