Noida traffic police issued fines of 59 crore during road safety month

During the road safety month of November, the Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police issued fines amounting to ₹59 crore in 250,000 e-challans, said an a traffic police officer, adding that they have also recovered fines amounting to ₹2.7 lakh from traffic violators during the drive. Additional DGP, traffic and road safety, Badugu Deva Paulson (centre) inspects the intelligent traffic management system at the control room in Sector 94, Noida, on Friday. (Sunil Ghosh /HT Photo)

The road safety month is observed by the Gautam Budh Nagar police every year in November, and aims to raise awareness among people about the traffic safety and curb road accidents in the district.

During the drive, the traffic police have conducted various programmes, including street plays, to inform people about the importance of traffic rules and their benefits.

On Saturday, the traffic police also set-up an eye checkup camp near Okhla Bird Sanctuary for drivers.

According to the police, during the drive, around 180 people were also added to the ”traffic mitr” social media group, an initiative inviting volunteers to send updates on the traffic situation in a particular area or road.”

“Reflective tapes were also pasted on 4,620 vehicles to avoid any major accidents in the fog,” said a senior traffic police officer.

Parallelly, the regional transport office, Gautam Budh Nagar, also conducted the ”reflective tape drive” as commercial vehicles were not permitted to ply in the district without reflective tapes.

Vikas Gupta, who had come along with his truck to the RTO, said, “A few days ago, the old reflective tape of my truck was covered by new paint, so I came to get new ones as the entry of commercial vehicles without reflective tape is banned.”

Deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Anil Kumar Yadav, said, “A total of 251,398 e-challans were issued during the road safety month and fines of ₹59,29,11,000 was imposed for various traffic violations.”

“A sum of ₹2,70,500 was recovered from violators and 680 vehicles were seized for air pollution,” said the senior traffic police officer, in a press statement.

The release further added that since January, 1,697,643 e-challans were issued and ₹94,54,700 in fines was recovered from violators. Around 410 e-challans complaints related to traffic violations were also disposed of, said traffic police.