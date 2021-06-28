Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida: Video of bike stunts goes viral
Noida: Video of bike stunts goes viral

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 11:59 PM IST

Noida A day after a 28-year-old motorcycle enthusiast died in an accident while racing with his friend on the Yamuna Expressway, a video of a youth in Noida, performing stunts on a bike, has gone viral on social media platforms.

The accident took place two kilometers from the zero point of the Yamuna Expressway on Sunday morning, when two sport bike riders collided with each other, allegedly while racing, according to the police. Rahul Teotia, a resident of Delhi, died, while his friend was severely injured.

Following this incident, a video of a youth, who is yet to be identified, performing stunts on a modified two-wheeler has gone viral now. “The video is suspected to be from Sector 10, which is yet to be verified. It was brought to our attention through social media. We are also working on identifying the rider. The number plate is not clearly visible in the video... Efforts are being made to identify the rider and a probe is underway,” said Munish Chauhan, station house officer (SHO), Sector 20 police station.

The suspect was not wearing a helmet, said the police, adding that he will be booked for rash driving, and under the Motor Vehicle Act for risking the lives of other drivers as well. Senior police officers said that youths often use expressways from Delhi-NCR for racing and performing bike stunts, despite warnings.

“We keep urging the people to refrain from such activities... Action will be taken against all the violators,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

