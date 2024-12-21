Menu Explore
Noida Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 21, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on December 21, 2024 here.

The temperature in Noida today, on December 21, 2024, is 20.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.16 °C and 22.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 05:28 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 22, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.57 °C and 23.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 344.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

Noida weather update on December 21, 2024
Noida weather update on December 21, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 22, 202420.43Sky is clear
December 23, 202420.71Scattered clouds
December 24, 202419.60Sky is clear
December 25, 202420.77Scattered clouds
December 26, 202421.43Scattered clouds
December 27, 202421.08Sky is clear
December 28, 202421.86Light rain

Weather in other cities on December 21, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai23.3 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata20.98 °C Light rain
Chennai28.31 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru25.47 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad27.48 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad23.47 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi17.89 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

