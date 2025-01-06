Noida Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 6, 2025

The temperature in Noida today, on January 6, 2025, is 19.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.16 °C and 22.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:38 PM. Noida weather update on January 06, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.53 °C and 21.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 7, 2025 19.58 Sky is clear January 8, 2025 19.90 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 19.45 Sky is clear January 10, 2025 20.26 Sky is clear January 11, 2025 20.71 Sky is clear January 12, 2025 19.86 Light rain January 13, 2025 19.66 Light rain



Weather in other cities on January 6, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.15 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 20.1 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.33 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 21.96 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 23.43 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 21.93 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.9 °C Sky is clear



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.