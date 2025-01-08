Noida Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 8, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on January 8, 2025 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on January 8, 2025, is 18.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.16 °C and 21.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:39 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 9, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.84 °C and 22.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 171.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 9, 2025
|18.50
|Sky is clear
|January 10, 2025
|19.89
|Scattered clouds
|January 11, 2025
|20.04
|Sky is clear
|January 12, 2025
|17.54
|Light rain
|January 13, 2025
|18.58
|Light rain
|January 14, 2025
|20.67
|Sky is clear
|January 15, 2025
|21.03
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 8, 2025
