Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.16 °C, check weather forecast for November 22, 2024
Nov 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on November 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on November 22, 2024, is 22.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.16 °C and 26.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 05:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 23, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.5 °C and 27.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 22, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 23, 2024
|25.81 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 24, 2024
|26.73 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 25, 2024
|26.55 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 26, 2024
|25.89 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 27, 2024
|25.53 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 28, 2024
|24.71 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 29, 2024
|24.74 °C
|Sky is clear
