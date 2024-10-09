Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.16 °C, check weather forecast for October 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 10, 2024 34.66 °C Sky is clear October 11, 2024 35.3 °C Sky is clear October 12, 2024 35.31 °C Sky is clear October 13, 2024 33.67 °C Sky is clear October 14, 2024 32.74 °C Sky is clear October 15, 2024 32.76 °C Sky is clear October 16, 2024 32.73 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.76 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.26 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.8 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.08 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.63 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.7 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.31 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Noida today, on October 9, 2024, is 34.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.16 °C and 35.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 05:57 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 10, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.43 °C and 36.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.With temperatures ranging between 23.16 °C and 35.98 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Noida today stands at 500.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 9, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

