Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.16 °C, check weather forecast for September 14, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on September 14, 2024 here.

The temperature in Noida today, on September 14, 2024, is 30.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.16 °C and 34.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 06:27 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 15, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.57 °C and 36.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 40%.

With temperatures ranging between 23.16 °C and 34.76 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 157.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 15, 2024 33.88 °C Sky is clear
September 16, 2024 34.68 °C Few clouds
September 17, 2024 35.04 °C Sky is clear
September 18, 2024 34.17 °C Broken clouds
September 19, 2024 34.07 °C Few clouds
September 20, 2024 35.52 °C Few clouds
September 21, 2024 36.73 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on September 14, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.44 °C Light rain
Kolkata 25.59 °C Heavy intensity rain
Chennai 32.44 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 26.51 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.26 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 29.33 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi 29.88 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Noida weather update on September 14, 2024

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
