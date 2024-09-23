Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.16 °C, check weather forecast for September 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 24, 2024 37.77 °C Sky is clear September 25, 2024 36.64 °C Sky is clear September 26, 2024 33.03 °C Light rain September 27, 2024 29.96 °C Broken clouds September 28, 2024 26.03 °C Light rain September 29, 2024 31.42 °C Scattered clouds September 30, 2024 35.33 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.51 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.12 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.22 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.24 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.73 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.54 °C Broken clouds Delhi 34.54 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Noida today, on September 23, 2024, is 34.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.16 °C and 38.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.97 °C and 39.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.With temperatures ranging between 28.16 °C and 38.29 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Noida today stands at 257.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

