Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.16 °C, check weather forecast for September 8, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on September 8, 2024 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on September 8, 2024, is 33.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.16 °C and 35.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, September 9, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.7 °C and 37.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.16 °C and 35.96 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 8, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 9, 2024
|36.12 °C
|Light rain
|September 10, 2024
|36.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 11, 2024
|34.69 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 12, 2024
|32.35 °C
|Light rain
|September 13, 2024
|24.33 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 14, 2024
|26.86 °C
|Light rain
|September 15, 2024
|34.77 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
