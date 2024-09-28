Noida woman found dead in room, husband missing

A 50-year-old woman was found dead inside a room of her house in Noida’s Sector 39 locality on Friday morning, said police, adding that ligature marks were spotted around her neck suggesting that she was strangulated and search is on to trace her husband. The unidentified deceased woman was residing with her husband Anand (single name), a mason, in a rented room in the Salarpur area of Sector 39. (Representational image)

Police have registered a murder case against her husband as the suspect based on a preliminary investigation.

“The deceased woman is yet to be identified. She was residing with her husband Anand (single name) in a rented room in the Salarpur area of Sector 39. He works as a mason,” said Ram Badan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Noida, adding that the couple hailed from Chattarpur, Madhya Pradesh.

On Friday, when caretaker Ranveer arrived at the building, he sensed a foul smell from Anand’s room. He alerted the police around 11am and a team rushed to the spot.

“Police found the door closed but not locked,” said DCP Singh, adding that on opening the door, a middle-aged woman was found dead on the bed.

“In the preliminary investigation, ligature marks were spotted around her neck… No other injury marks were found on the body,” the officer added.

It was later found that the couple moved to a rented room in the building around two months ago.

Ranveer, the caretaker, was out of the city since the past few days, police said.

“With the help of documents, we are trying to identify the deceased. We were told that Anand hails from Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh. Since Thursday morning, he is missing,” said DCP Singh.

A police team has left for Madhya Pradesh to nab Anand, said officers, adding that the woman’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

The Noida police have registered a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against husband at Sector 39 police station on Friday, and efforts are underway to nab her husband and ascertain more details about the family