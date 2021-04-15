IND USA
noida news

Noida woman missing for five days

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 11:41 PM IST

The case of a missing 19-year-old woman on April 10 is yet to be solved.

According to her family, she had left home in the morning for some work in sector 38 and had not returned.

“We tried calling her also but were unable to reach her,” said the woman’s brother who filed the missing person’s complaint with the sector 49 police.

None of her friends had heard from her, he said.

Police said that a probe was underway.

“We are on the lookout for the girl,” said Sudheer Kumar, station house officer, sector 49 police station.

Police said they could not gather much information on tracing her phone.

