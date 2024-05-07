 Noida: Woman's body found in water tank of Gautam Buddha University, husband at large - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Noida: Woman's body found in water tank of Gautam Buddha University, husband at large

ByHT News Desk
May 07, 2024 11:13 AM IST

The body of a woman was found in the water tank of Gautam Buddha University, with the victim's husband currently on the run.

Police officials entered the campus of Greater Noida's Gautam Buddha University after the body of a woman was found in the water tank of the institute's staff quarters building on Monday. As per the preliminary probe, the deceased woman lived there with her husband and her mother-in-law.

A woman's body was found in the water tank of a university in Noida (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A woman's body was found in the water tank of a university in Noida (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The husband of the woman is currently on the run, and police suspect that he, along with his mother, murdered his wife and fled. The deceased's husband worked in the JIMS Hospital in Greater Noida.

During the investigation, residents told the police that the couple would often quarrel. There was a fight between the two on Sunday night as well, and the police suspect that it ended with the woman's murder. The cops are now looking for her husband and mother-in-law.

The woman's relatives registered a complaint, and the police have now formed teams to look for the missing accused. The woman's body was discovered in the cemented water tank on Monday, and has since been recovered by the police.

Senior police officer Shivhari Meena told NDTV that the body has been sent for an autopsy. He said, “We have registered a case and a team has been formed to search for the absconding accused. All aspects are being probed and the matter will be unearthed soon.”

In February this year, a 20-year-old man was murdered by his friends in Gautam Buddha Nagar and then buried six feet deep by the accused. The man was strangled to death by his four friends, and buried in a farmland in Amroha.

The man was reportedly killed on February 27, but the accused kept sending ransom messages to his acquaintances in order to mislead his family and the police.

News / Cities / Noida / Noida: Woman's body found in water tank of Gautam Buddha University, husband at large
