Noida: 3 arrested for fake jobs, online betting scams

Noida: The Noida police have arrested three people in two separate cyber fraud cases in Phase 1, involving alleged online betting operations and fake job postings, officials said on Tuesday. Noida police arrested Sachin Goswami, 33, and Kunal Goswami, 22, both residents of Delhi from Sector 2 for allegedly running a fake call centre promoting online gaming and betting apps. (HT Photo)

On Monday, police arrested Vishal Kumar, 23, alleged mastermind behind a fake call centre that duped unemployed youth under the pretext of offering jobs in MNCs.

Investigators said Kumar was running the racket with the help of a team. He later revealed that his gang called unemployed individuals and charged between ₹4,000 and ₹25,000 as registration. They created fake email IDs in the names of well-known companies, issued bogus offer letters and collected money by directing victims to deposit funds into multiple fake bank accounts.

Police said they recovered a laptop, three chequebooks, three passbooks, 19 debit cards, 29 SIM cards and 30 mobile phones from his possession.

According to investigators, Kumar was operating the racket with an entire team. During interrogation, he allegedly revealed that the gang called unemployed individuals and charged between ₹4,000 and ₹25,000 as registration. They created fake email IDs in the names of well-known companies, issued bogus offer letters and collected money by directing victims to deposit funds into multiple fake bank accounts.

“The suspect had seven women working with him. We have not arrested them at this stage but have issued notices under Section 41-A (where arrest is not immediately required) for their role in the fraud,” said Shavya Goyal, ADCP, Cybercrime Branch.

“They would also randomly contact people and claim that some company payments were due and would be credited to their accounts, asking them to transfer the money onward. In this way, they used the bank accounts of genuine individuals to route fraudulent funds,” Goyal added.

A case has been registered under the BNS sections including for cheating by personation and the IT Act.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Noida police arrested two more suspects Sachin Goswami, 33, and Kunal Goswami, 22, both residents of Delhi from Sector 2 for allegedly running a fake call centre promoting online gaming and betting apps.

“They took a registration fee of ₹300– ₹500. Initially, victims would place small bets and receive small profits, which could be withdrawn. Once trust was established, the victims invested larger amounts, which were then siphoned off into various accounts,” said ADCP Goyal.

A case has been registered.