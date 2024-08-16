Noida:Arun Vihar residents cry foul over rampant encroachment

NOIDA: Many residents in Sectors 28, 29 and 37 who are part of Arun Vihar Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) are up against people rampantly encroaching areas of common use while living on the ground floors, making daily life difficult for others living above them, including the elderly or vulnerable people. With tensions simmering, residents want prompt action to restore the land for its intended use and ensure a hassle-free living environment. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“Lack of elevators in our residential building forces us to climb stairs -- a daunting task at our age. Residents living on the ground floor, who don’t have to face this struggle, object to developmental works that could benefit the entire community. We’re exhausted,” said Vikram Jeet, a senior citizen from Sector 37.

The RWA says residents do report any encroachment to the authorities but barely get any swift and satisfactory response to prevent recurrence of it.

“Multiple issues are being faced in the three sectors for a long time, with few residents of the ground floor in the residential society occupying common areas by putting pots, raising soft fencings and later converting it into concrete walls. These activities have been a hindrance to maintenance works, making it challenging for other residents to access basic amenities,” said Arun Vihar RWA chairman, Col. IP Singh (retd).

With tensions simmering, residents want prompt action to restore the land for its intended use and ensure a hassle-free living environment.

The Noida authority, however, maintains action is undertaken but at times the matters involve ongoing court cases. Still, many cases are amicably resolved.

The three sectors that came under Arun Vihar RWA came into existence in Noida around 1985. They are spread across 300 acre, comprising 4,752 flats (2BHK and 3 BHK), having a population of around 25,000 to 30,000, according to the RWA.

Residents say their concern is a rampant problem.

“Encroachment activities are carried out in broad daylight. When we try to talk to such individuals (fellow residents), they do not cooperate. Whenever these people find a small patch of land or any common area like parks, open parking area, among others, they occupy them saying it belongs to them,” said the AVRWA chairman and local resident Singh.

“We serve notice to them, and apprise the Noida authority. But in 90% of the cases, officials do not react,” he said, demanding the authorities to step in and restore the land for its intended use.

As per the information from Arun Vihar RWA, about one-fourth of the population residing on the ground floors in the three sectors is engaged in the encroachment activities.

RWA vice chairperson Kavita Jamil said the lack of official action has emboldened such people, who continue to cause inconvenience to fellow residents and undermining the authority of RWA.

The residential area also incorporates some independent houses, informed RWA.

“The average age of Arun Vihar residents is 75 years and above. It is very challenging for them to use the stairs. Even the residents using wheelchairs are facing hardships. We want to install elevators to facilitate senior citizens but even such works are being impacted due to the prevailing nuisance,” the RWA chairman informed.

“Residents on the ground floor keep on giving different excuses, saying the structure of the building is old, the elevators would obstruct the window, we are not getting fresh air, among other things, thereby causing disruption in such works,” he further added.

Noida authority officials, meanwhile, said they do take legal action against the offender.

Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority, said, “There are multiple cases that have come to the fore where legal action of removing such encroachments have been undertaken... There have been instances where both the parties have been called and matters disposed of. Enforcement teams have been taking actions against any illegal activities.”

“So far, many of such instances have been disposed of and action will be taken in future as well,” the CEO added.