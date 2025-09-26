Noida: Bhangel elevated road to have sound barriers to contain noise

NOIDA The project is aimed to provide relief to commuters from the daily snarls. The Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera (DSC) Road, which connects central Noida sectors with peripheral areas, is often clogged with slow-moving traffic, particularly during office hours. (HT Archive)

The Noida authority has sought a timeline from chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the inauguration of the Bhangel elevated road and they are likely to launch it in the first week of October, officials said on Thursday.

“We are seeking time from the CM for the inauguration and it is likely to take place in the first week of October,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer of Noida authority.

In the run up to the inauguration, the authority CEO will carry out a site inspection of the project on Friday.

The Bhangel elevated road, which was expected to be inaugurated by the CM during his visit to the UP International Trade Show on Thursday, could not take place due to time constraints, officials said.

Officials said the 5.5-km-long elevated stretch will be launched alongside the new Jungle Trail park in Sector 94. Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M said some finishing touches are still pending. “The work on this project is completed and we are giving final touches. We have also decided to install sound barriers at stretches where balconies of residential buildings are near to the carriageway,” the CEO said.

The project is aimed to provide relief to commuters from the daily snarls. The Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera (DSC) Road, which connects central Noida sectors with peripheral areas, is often clogged with slow-moving traffic, particularly during office hours. Once operational, the elevated corridor is expected to decongest the stretch and reduce travel time significantly.

The project was launched in June 2020 with a deadline of December 2022. “Every day I spend at least 20 minutes stuck near Bhangel. We’ve been waiting for this road for years, and it will make a huge difference once it opens,” said Sunil Chauhan a resident of Sector 49 who drives daily to Noida Extension

To address concerns from nearby residents, the authority has decided to install sound barriers along sections of the elevated road that pass close to residential colonies. These barriers will reduce traffic noise and also act as a safety wall to prevent trespassing in areas where buildings are barely a few metres away from the structure.

Besides, the jungle trail is also set to be inaugurated early next month. The waste-to-wonder park is spread across 18 acres and built with nearly 500 tonnes of scrap material. It features around 800 animal sculptures and themed zones such as rainforests, deserts, and wetlands. The park will also offer adventure activities, a food court, and picnic spots, with an entry charge of ₹100.