Noida: Health surveillance kicks off amid fears of vector-born diseases

NOIDA: With Yamuna waters gradually receding from the low-lying belts of Noida, the health department has turned its focus to prevent a possible outbreak of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria, officials said on Wednesday. The department has kept its surveillance teams on standby to track potential breeding grounds and ensure early detection of cases. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photos)

“The possibility of vector-borne diseases increases only after seven to eight days of water completely receding, when mosquito breeding begins. We are already coordinating with other authorities and will be holding a meeting with the Noida authority soon” said district malaria officer Shruti Kirti Verma.

Anti-larval exercises will be taken up once floodwater fully drains out, she said, adding: “We can’t spray right now because many animals are still drinking from the stagnant water. Chemicals could prove harmful for them. The larvicidal treatment will be an inter-departmental drive, and all affected pockets will be covered under the exercise.”

To be sure, according to health department officials, 220 dengue, and 85 malaria cases have been reported in Gautam Budh Nagar district since January. However, 13 dengue, and eight malaria patients are currently under treatment.

Chief medical officer (Gautam Budh Nagar) Dr Narendra Kumar explained that floods leave behind stagnant water which becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes if not handled in time. “Our teams are on the ground, monitoring areas where waterlogging was severe. We are ensuring timely treatment of patients and awareness among residents so that diseases like dengue and malaria do not flare up into an outbreak,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to the irrigation department, the Okhla barrage on Wednesday recorded a discharge of 64,688 cusec and a water level of 198.50 metres, down from 73,425 cusec on Tuesday. At the Hindon barrage, the discharge was 3,930 cusec and the level stood at 199.50 metres, down from 5,897 cusec on Tuesday.

Officials said Yamuna touched its seasonal peak last week.

“The Yamuna and Hindon levels are gradually receding and the situation is under control now. However, we are keeping a close watch on the discharge at Okhla and Hindon barrages because even small variations upstream can affect the flow here. The danger level has not been breached this week so far. But we are prepared for any eventuality,” said executive engineer (irrigation) BK Singh.

Meanwhile, as families in some riverbank colonies started returning to their houses, they found broken furniture, collapsed walls, and piles of sludge. “The water may have gone. But it has left behind a bigger mess. We don’t know how long it will take to make our homes liveable again,” said a resident of Sector 135, Raju Kumar, who was at a relief camp during the floods.

Officials said the district administration, along with the health department, is monitoring the affected areas closely as they remain most vulnerable to disease outbreaks.

A total of 20 villages across three tehsils - 12 in Sadar, six in Dadri, and two in Jewar - have been affected, impacting around 3,845 residents. The administration has set up 16 operational relief shelters.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Noida has forecast partly cloudy skies on September 10 and 11, with temperatures ranging between 28°C and 33°C. From September 12 to 14, the sky is likely to remain mainly clear, while partly cloudy conditions may return on September 15 and 16.

Humidity levels are expected to remain high, ranging between 60% and 90% over the next few days, creating conditions favourable for mosquito breeding in waterlogged areas. The weather office has issued no warning for the period.