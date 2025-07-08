Noida: Man dies at construction site; firm, staff booked

Noida: A Gurugram-based construction firm and its unidentified employees were booked on charges of causing death by negligence and disappearance of evidence after a quality controller died allegedly while working at a site in Noida’s Sector 132 high-rise early Sunday, police said on Monday. Police said some employees at the construction site also allegedly tried to remove evidence. (Representational image)

The deceased in his early 50s was identified as Ajay Kumar Rai, a resident of Noida’s Sector 45. He worked as a quality controller at the Gurugram construction company, said officers.

“On Sunday around 2am, when Rai was working at the construction site in Sector 132 high-rise, an iron bucket used to transport cement from the ground to an upper floor fell upon him,” said Sector 126 station house officer Bhupendra Singh, adding that the investigation revealed that the wire used to hold the iron bucket broke leading to the incident.

Rai was rushed to a nearby hospital in Sector 39 by workers of the site from where his son Alok Rai, 30, received a phone call around 5am by someone unknown, informing that his father had been hospitalised.

“I immediately called my friends Ratnesh and Abhishek to check on my father. When they visited the hospital, doctors prevented them from seeing the deceased, and it was revealed that he had died,” reads the FIR registered following a complaint from Alok at the Sector 126 police station.

The son reached the hospital around 11am and alerted the police.

“Following his complaint, a team of police was dispatched to investigate the construction site. It was found that there were no safety measures in place, leading to Rai’s death,” the SHO added.

Police said some employees at the construction site also allegedly tried to remove evidence.

“A case under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 238 (disappearance of evidence) of the BNS was registered against the construction company and its unidentified employees,” said SHO Singh, adding that no arrest has been made yet and further investigation is underway.