Noida: Man narrowly escapes as brother opens fire over mother’s medicine

Noida: A man in his early 40s narrowly escaped a gun shot after his younger brother allegedly fired at him following an argument over getting medicine from a nearby shop for their elderly mother in Noida’s Nithari village on Tuesday afternoon, police said, adding that the bullet hit a nearby wall. Police said both the brothers are married. The victim, Manoj Sharma, resides with his family on the ground floor and Pradeep, the younger one in his late 30s, on the first floor of their house. (Representational image)

“On Tuesday around 3.30 pm, Manoj asked his younger brother Pradeep to bring medicine for their mother Ramvati. She is suffering from blood pressure (BP) and other illnesses,” said a police officer requesting anonymity.

Just as Pradeep refused to get the medicine, a heated argument took place between them. Following their spat, Pradeep brought out a handgun and opened fire on his brother. The bullet, however, missed Manoj and hit the wall. Pradeep then fled the scene, said police.

As locals heard the gunshot, they gathered around his home, and police were alerted on emergency helpline number 112.

“Efforts are on to nab the suspect who is on the run. It is yet to be ascertained from where he brought the handgun. A case is being registered at Sector 20 police station and further investigation is underway,” said DCP (Noida) Sumit Shukla.