Noida’s Child PGI under UP govt scanner over ‘dilapidated infrastructure’, notice served over neglect

Uttar Pradesh government has served a notice to the management of Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Teaching Institute (SSPHPGTI), also known as Child PGI, in Noida’s Sector 30, for failing to take adequate steps to repair the dilapidated infrastructure on the campus. Since 2021, the building is in dire need of repairs. At present, over 100 doctors and more than 70 nursing staff are deployed at the hospital. (HT Photo)

UP principal secretary (health) Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma issued a notice to director, Child PGI, highlighting that the hospital’s crumbling building was posing a risk to patients and staff, yet no corrective action was taken to address the situation, despite repeated instructions.

To be sure, the construction of Child PGI started in 2008 and the building was inaugurated in 2015. Since 2021, the building is in dire need of repairs. At present, over 100 doctors and more than 70 nursing staff are deployed at the hospital. Around 150 children with serious illnesses are treated at the hospital OPD on a daily basis, as per hospital

Sharma sought a response within a fortnight, failing which further disciplinary action would be initiated.

Sharma’s letter, addressed to the director, Child PGI, further said, “No action despite repeated instructions reflects your indifference towards the administrative work and carelessness. This shows that you are not fulfilling your duties and responsibilities as the director of the institute.”

The principals secretary has sought a satisfactory explanation in the matter within 15 days. “If you are unable to file a reasonable explanation within 15 days, it will be considered that you do not have anything to say and further legal action will be taken based on the available records,” the letter said.

This is not the first time that the officials have been directed to take necessary action regarding the dilapidated condition of the Noida’s Child PGI.

Former chief secretary, UP, DS Mishra and former UP principal secretary (health) Alok Kumar had previously issued necessary instructions to carry out repairs but to no avail.

The stone slabs of hospital walls are broken in places prompting the hospital administration to put up notices cautioning patients, their attendants and visitors.

Even the ceiling is dilapidated because of seepage.A portion of the false ceiling had collapsed in the visiting room of the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of the hospital recently, and it narrowly missed patients and attendants.

Notably, the 240-bed facility is the only super specialty child care hospital in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), and one of the four in the country. Built by Noida authority, the facility was thrown open in Noida in 2015.

Director, SSPHPGTI, Dr AK Singh said, “The situation has remained like this since long and even previous directors had taken up the issue with the authorities. It needs a comprehensive solution and we have already communicated with the authority from our end to take steps to rectify the situation.”

The five-storeyed building of the Child PGI in Noida’s Sector 30 accommodates several paediatric departments including haematology, gastroenterology, otorhinolaryngology, urology, cardiology and orthopaedics. The facility also operates a down syndrome clinic, metabolic disease clinic, cancer genetics clinic, genetic clinic for couples, neurogenetic clinic, and neonatal surgery clinic.

Commenting on the development, Noida authority additional CEO Sanjay Khatri said, “Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam (UPRNN) was given the contract for construction of the hospital. A field visit of the facility was conducted a few days ago and an estimate of around ₹7 crore has been prepared and already sent to the UPRNN. The works are expected to commence once the approval is received.”