Work on 5.96 km Chilla elevated road to resume in a month, says Noida authority

A day after the Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved a revised budget of ₹788 crore for the 5.96km Chilla elevated road, the Noida authority announced on Wednesday that work on this long-delayed project is likely to resume in another month. The project will begin from Delhi’s Chilla and end at the Mahamaya Flyover on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The Chilla elevated road project commenced on January 25, 2019, soon after state chief minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone.

In March 2020, during its 200th board meeting, the Noida authority instructed its staff to halt work on the project due to a financial crisis. It was the first time that the board had decided to suspend work on such a significant infrastructure project due to insufficient funds.

Ritu Maheshwari, the chief executive officer of the Noida authority, said, “We will resume construction in another month after completing all formalities. This resolution of a major hurdle will provide seamless commuting for thousands of commuters.”

According to officials, the UP cabinet has also approved the funding pattern, with the public works department now responsible for 50% of the project’s cost, amounting to ₹394 crore.

The project will begin from Delhi’s Chilla and end at the Mahamaya Flyover on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The remaining cost of the project will be managed by the authority, officials said.

An official from the Noida authority said, “Previously, without the approval of the cabinet, we were unable to secure the necessary funds. However, with the cabinet’s approval, we will receive the funds, expediting the project. In 2019, work on this project had started without the cabinet’s approval on the funding pattern. As a result, the PWD, which had agreed to share 50% of the cost, did not release the funds, impeding progress. Fortunately, all fund approval issues have now been resolved.”

The authority had managed to complete approximately 10% of the project using its own funds. In 2018, the Noida authority and the UP public works department had agreed to a 50:50 funding model for the project. However, when the PWD failed to release the funds, the authority was forced to halt construction. Officials said that the PWD had not released the funds because the committee headed by the additional chief secretary of finance had not approved the funding pattern.

“With the approval from the UP cabinet, the PWD will now arrange its share from the Prime Minister Gati Shakti scheme, which provides special assistance to states for capital expenditures in infrastructure projects,” added an official.

Once completed, the elevated road will alleviate traffic congestion on the 2km stretch of the Delhi-Noida link road that connects Mayur Vihar in Delhi with the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, according to officials aware of the project.

The project is expected to be completed within three years from the start of construction at the site, officials said.

