Noida Sector 150 Sports City project: SC relief for Godrej Nest homebuyers

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Noida authority to issue conditional occupancy certificates for six residential towers in the Godrej Nest project in Sector-150 Sports City, offering a relief to the towers’ homebuyers. The order followed on a special leave petition (SLP) filed by Brick Rise Developers that opposed the February 2025 verdict of the Allahabad High Court, which had ruled against Lotus Green, the lead developer of the Sports City project, over alleged irregularities and delays in development and dues recovery. (HT Archive)

A bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma passed the order (uploaded later on official site) after hearing intervention applications (request filed by third party to participate).

“Conditional occupancy certificates shall be granted to the applicants within a period of six weeks for the 6 towers for which application(s) are pending with the NOIDA. Such conditional occupancy certificates shall be subject to the final outcome of the Special Leave Petitions and any directions to be passed by this court,” said the Supreme Court order.

If implemented the new SC order can bring relief to the homebuyers,who await delivery.

“The petitioner shall be responsible for the development of any sports/recreational facilities as per the sports city scheme and the sub-lease deed for Plot No-SC-02/H&I, Sector-150, NOIDA. All approvals must follow Noida’s building regulations and byelaws. The grant of the conditional occupancy certificates to the applicants shall not be treated as a precedent qua other allottees in the Sports City,” said order.

Noida authority additional chief executive officer Satish Pal did not reply to the repeated calls on the issue.

To be sure, the Allahabad High Court’s February order had directed the Noida authority to issue notices to all consortium partners of the Sector-150 Sports City project to recover long-pending dues, including premiums, penalties, interest, lease rent, and additional compensation. It also ordered a CBI inquiry into Lotus Green and its consortium over alleged financial irregularities and failures to deliver promised sports infrastructure.

Following the authority’s notices, developers including Brick Rise began clearing dues. Brick Rise deposited ₹80 crore, and officials said other consortium partners are expected to follow suit. Godrej Group officials did not respond to calls.

Notably, the Sports City projects, spread across sectors 78, 79, 101, 150, and 152 and launched between 2010 and 2016 over 798 acres, were intended to offer world-class sports facilities, including three golf courses and an international cricket stadium.

However, developers prioritised residential and commercial construction, leaving much of the promised sports infrastructure incomplete.

The apex court’s order applies only to the six towers in the Godrej Nest project in Sector-150, meaning other allottees or towers in the Sports City project cannot claim similar relief based on this ruling. This ensures that the decision is project-specific, and does not create a legal precedent for other disputes in Sports City.