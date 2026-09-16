Noida: Truck with cylinders catches fire; no injury

Noida: A truck laden with LPG cylinders caught fire on a stretch of road in Noida’s Sector 24 on Tuesday, police officials said, adding that no casualties were reported as none of the cylinders were damaged in the blaze. According to police, the incident took place at around 1pm, when the truck was heading towards Sector 18 on the Noida Elevated Road. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to police, the incident took place at around 1pm, when the truck was heading towards Sector 18 on the Noida Elevated Road.

“Suddenly, smoke started billowing from lower portion of the vehicle -- likely due to a short-circuit in the wiring. As the driver spotted the smoke, he stopped the vehicle and got off,” said officials.

“We rushed four fire tenders to the spot after we received calls from locals reporting the blaze. The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes,” said Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Traffic was also briefly affected on the elevated road from Sector 62 to Sector 18. But after traffic police personnel arrived, they cleared the congestion and the vehicle movement was restored, said officials.

The truck was also removed from the elevated road with the help of a crane, they added. A purported video of the incident showing thick smoke billowing from under the truck, also went viral on social media.