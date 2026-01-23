Noida techie death: Two more arrested, builders' offices sealed

Police on Thursday sealed the offices of Lotus Greens Pvt Ltd and MZ Wiztown Planners, named in a case linked to the drowning death of 27-year-old Yuvraj Mehta, and arrested two more builders as the probe picked up pace. The special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the circumstances that led to the death visited the accident site as part of its fact-finding exercise on Thursday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Ravi Bansal and Sachin Karanwal, office bearers at Lotus Greens Pvt Ltd, who also hold shares in the plot, were arrested from Greater Noida, saidadditional commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, Rajeev Narayan. An FIR was lodged against the two real estate developers on Sunday for alleged negligence, including absence of barricades, reflectors and mandatory safety measures at the site, where Mehra drowned in a water-filled pit in Noida Sector 150, with police arresting MZ Wiztown promoter Abhay Kumar on Tuesday.

Narayan said the offices of both firms in Noida were also sealed to “prevent any documents from being moved or tampered with”.Late Wednesday, police filed a second FIR against five builders, including Kumar. The charges in the new FIR relate to environmental protection and water pollution prevention.

Reacting to the developments on Thursday, Shrey Sinha, representing Kumar, said, “Wiztown and its staff are cooperating with the investigation.”

Also read: Video shows Noida techie's struggle for help

He shared that the Noida police crime branch seized electronic evidence from the Wiztown office, adding, “In Wednesday’s FIR, the cops booked three directors—Abhay Kumar, Manish Kumar, and Anchal Bohra—under the Environment Act, but they didn’t include Noida authority officials. The NGT has taken suo motu cognisance of the issue and made the Noida authority a party to the case, but they excluded them?”

Sinha also denied that the offices had been sealed, saying the offices Wiztown voluntarily shut the offices.

The Lotus Green spokesperson refused to comment on the developments.

Meanwhile, the special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the circumstances that led to the death visited the accident site as part of its fact-finding exercise on Thursday.

Investigators are examining why rescue operations couldn’t be initiated for nearly two hours after Mehta’s car plunged into waterlogged pit, said officials.

Among other information, the SIT has sought details on when the Noida Authority received information about the incident, who gave it the information and what its response was, who went to the site, and at what time, said an official on condition of anonymity.