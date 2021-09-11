One killed, three injured in accident on Yamuna Expressway

A mini truck hit a 35-year-old driver of a multi-utility vehicle on Saturday morning when he was changing the tyre on the roadside in Dankaur, killing him on the spot, police said. Two women and a child sitting in the MUV’s were injured in the accident that took place on the Yamuna Expressway, they said.

The deceased was identified as Farukh, a resident of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

Arvind Pathak, SHO of Dankaur police station, said that five persons, including two women and three children aged between 10 and 15 years and the driver were going from Noida to Hathras when their Maruti Suzuki Ertiga’s tyre got punctured in the Dankaur area around 8am.

“Driver Farukh stopped the MUV on the roadside and started replacing the tyre. He had changed the tyre and was putting the damaged one in the car’s boot when a speeding canter coming from the same direction hit him. Farukh received serious injuries and died on the spot,” Pathak said.

According to police, the two women -- Ruby, 35, and Reena, 18, -- and a child sitting in the MUV’s back seat were also injured in the accident. Two other children on the front seat narrowly escaped.

Some passersby informed police and a team from Dankaur police station reached the spot and admitted the injured to a private hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the injured victims are out of danger.

“We have seized the truck while its driver managed to escape. A case has been registered against an unknown person under Section 304-A (death due to negligence) and Section 279 (rash driving) of IPC. We have launched a search to arrest the suspect,” the SHO said.