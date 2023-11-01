Onions for 25 per kg in Noida, Ghaziabad

Onions are now on sale at ₹25 per kg in several sectors of Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaz- iabad, officials aware of the mat- ter said on Tuesday. Currently, the rate of onion in the open market is ₹ 60-80/kg. (PTI)

The National Cooperative Consumer's Federation of India (NCCF) will dispatch vans loaded with onions on sale at subsidised rates to different sectors in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaz- iabad until the last week of November, and as per the public demand. people with knowledge of the matter said.

The average price of onions hovered at ₹78 per kilogram in the retail market in Delhi on Monday, as per the government data. Meanwhile, the all-India average price of onion touched around ₹50.35 per kg, the data showed.

NCCF will post the schedule of the vans visiting the sectors on social media platforms such as X, formerly known as Twitter, so that people would know when and where to buy onions from at the subsidised rate, officials said.

"We received directions from our headquarters to sell onions to residents of Noida and Ghazi- abad for 25 per kg because the price of onions has recently shot up in the market. Now, one per- son can buy up to five kg of onions," said Madhu Sharma, the Noida branch head of NCCF, which operates under the minis- try of consumer affairs, food and public distribution.

NCCF sent ten vans loaded with 1,000 kg of onions each to different sectors in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad on Tuesday. In Noida, subsidised onions were sold in sectors 16, 62, 61, 71, and 22, Gaur Chowk and Pari Chowk, among others. However, each person was sold only up to two kilogrammes of onions.

Since western Uttar Pradesh, which includes Ghaziabad comes under NCCF Noida, vans with subsidised onions were sent to Ghaziabad from the Noida centre, said Sharma.

NCCF also sold chana dal at a subsidised rate of ₹60 per kg on Tuesday in the three cities. Officials said that the subsi- dised sale of onion will continue until prices stabilise.

Ankit Yadav, a resident of Noida's Sector 27, said she received information from a rel- ative that NCCF was selling sub- sidised onions. "I decided to buy two kg of onions for ₹50. This has come as a relief," he said.

Neetu Thakur, a resident of Sector 20, bought onions at NCCF's Sector 4 office. "This will help people who are affected by the price of onions. However, they can at least improve the quality of the onions," said Tha- kur. In August this year, NCCF also sold crates of tomatoes to people at subsidised rates when the retail price shot up to ₹250.

