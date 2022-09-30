Over 70 people including Mange Ram Tyagi booked for protesting at Noida’s Grand Omaxe

The Gautam Budh Nagar Police late Wednesday night registered an FIR against 76 people for allegedly protesting outside Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93B on Tuesday evening in support of jailed self-styled politician Shrikant Tyagi and his family.

Farmer leader Mange Ram Tyagi, and prominent leaders of the Tyagi community Gyaneshvar Pradhan, Sushant Tyagi, Aadesh Tyagi, Ravindra Rajput and Sobha Tyagi were booked along with “60-70 unidentified people” for violating Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code imposed in the district, police said.

On Tuesday evening, around 100 people from the Tyagi community from nearby districts gathered outside Grand Omaxe society and demanded action against other residents who have allegedly encroached upon common areas of the society. They called off their protest a day later on Wednesday, after assurance from police.

According to additional deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida,SM Khan, “The demonstrators staged a protest in front of Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93B on Tuesday and Wednesday. The protesters had not sought any permission from the local authorities, hence a case has been registered against them at Phase-2 police station and further investigation is underway”.

The suspects have been booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by government officials),147 (rioting), 341 (wrongful restraint) and under provisions of the Criminal Law Amendment Act of the Indian Penal Code, police said. According to the FIR, the protestors disrupted people’s movement on the road and “instilled fear and terror” among the society residents.

Shrikant Tyagi’s family members planted around 15 large palm trees in front of their house on Tuesday afternoon, even as Noida police and authority officials looked on. The trees planted earlier, which had triggered the whole issue, had been removed by the Noida authority’s bulldozers. Shrikant Tyagi’s wife Annu, however, got them replanted on Tuesday with the support of the community leaders.

Mange Ram Tyagi could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.

