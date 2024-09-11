PM Modi to inaugurate Semicon India 2024 in Greater Noida today | Check traffic advisory
According to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he will reach Greater Noida's India Expo Mart around 10:30am.
The Noida Traffic Police have issued an advisory ahead of prime minister Narendra Modi's visit to Greater Noida for the inauguration of Semicon India 2024, a three-day event dedicated to the semiconductor ecosystem.
Also Read: ‘Semiconductor is basis of Digital Age’, says PM Modi
“The Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police has issued an important traffic advisory for September 11 in view of a high-profile visit to Greater Noida. Due to anticipated traffic disruptions, several routes will be diverted and alternative routes have been suggested to facilitate smooth travel during the event,” an official statement read.
Also Read: India now part of US global chip alliance, to boost semiconductor ecosystem
PM Modi's schedule
According to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he will reach Greater Noida's India Expo Mart around 10:30am.
How to travel from Noida to Greater Noida?
(1.) From Chilla Red Light: Traffic diverted at Sector 14A flyover towards Sector 15 roundabout.
(2.) From DND Flyway: Diverted at Rajnigandha Chowk (Sector 16)
(3.) From Kalindi Kunj Border: Diverted at Sector 37.
Other key diversions
(1.) At Char Murti roundabout towards Sector 94 (from Greater Noida to Noida via expressway).
(2.) From GIP Mall via Film City flyover, U-turn to be taken under the flyover.
(3.) For Noida Sector 37 to Greater Noida, vehicles to be rerouted onto the double service road at theSector 44 roundabout.
(4.) Movement from Agra towards Noida to be redirected after the Jewar Toll towards the Sobata underpass.
(5.) Surajpur route to be taken from Pari Chowk to reach Greater Noida West.
(6.) Diversion at Sector 130 (from Surajpur).
(7.) From P-3 roundabout, vehicles to be rerouted towards Swarn Nagri to reach Greater Noida West.
(8.) From Hindon Cut, vehicles to be redirected at Sector 151 onto the double service road.
(9.) Rerouting via DSC towards Ashok Nagar (for Rajnigandhi Chowk to DND Flyway)
(10.) Traffic from the Sector 15 roundabout to move towards Ashoka Nagar.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.