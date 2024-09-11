PM Modi to inaugurate Semicon India 2024 in Greater Noida today | Check traffic advisory

The Noida Traffic Police have issued an advisory ahead of prime minister Narendra Modi's visit to Greater Noida for the inauguration of Semicon India 2024, a three-day event dedicated to the semiconductor ecosystem. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the Semiconductor Executives' roundtable ahead of Wednesday's Semicon India, in New Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI)

“The Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police has issued an important traffic advisory for September 11 in view of a high-profile visit to Greater Noida. Due to anticipated traffic disruptions, several routes will be diverted and alternative routes have been suggested to facilitate smooth travel during the event,” an official statement read.

PM Modi's schedule

According to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he will reach Greater Noida's India Expo Mart around 10:30am.

How to travel from Noida to Greater Noida?

(1.) From Chilla Red Light: Traffic diverted at Sector 14A flyover towards Sector 15 roundabout.

(2.) From DND Flyway: Diverted at Rajnigandha Chowk (Sector 16)

(3.) From Kalindi Kunj Border: Diverted at Sector 37.

Other key diversions

(1.) At Char Murti roundabout towards Sector 94 (from Greater Noida to Noida via expressway).

(2.) From GIP Mall via Film City flyover, U-turn to be taken under the flyover.

(3.) For Noida Sector 37 to Greater Noida, vehicles to be rerouted onto the double service road at theSector 44 roundabout.

(4.) Movement from Agra towards Noida to be redirected after the Jewar Toll towards the Sobata underpass.

(5.) Surajpur route to be taken from Pari Chowk to reach Greater Noida West.

(6.) Diversion at Sector 130 (from Surajpur).

(7.) From P-3 roundabout, vehicles to be rerouted towards Swarn Nagri to reach Greater Noida West.

(8.) From Hindon Cut, vehicles to be redirected at Sector 151 onto the double service road.

(9.) Rerouting via DSC towards Ashok Nagar (for Rajnigandhi Chowk to DND Flyway)

(10.) Traffic from the Sector 15 roundabout to move towards Ashoka Nagar.