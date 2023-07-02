4 held for celebrating birthday party, firing crackers on Noida Elevated Road

Police arrested four men on Sunday, after a video of them celebrating a birthday party on the Noida elevated road on Friday night, widely surfaced on the social media, officers aware of the matter said, adding that men were firing crackers and creating a ruckus on the road. A screen grab of the video which surfaced online on social media on Saturday.

The viral video showed several men gathered around a car with multiple cakes on top. It is suspected that it was shot by a passerby, police said.

Amit Kumar, station house officer, Sector 24, said that the accused have been identified as Lalit Sharma, Deepak Patel, Shekhar Chaudhry, and Tarun Sharma, aged between 22 and 25, a resident of Sector 24, who works at a private company.

The SHO said that while they were celebrating by firing the crackers and shouting out loud in the middle of the road, someone recorded the video and posted it on social media.

“As it was a cognizable offence and they were creating a ruckus in the middle of the night, the accused were traced through the car’s registration number,” said SHO Kumar.

He further added that the car belongs to Lalit, and he told police he was celebrating his brother-in-law Tarun’s birthday.

Shakti Mohan, additional DCP Noida, said that the car was seized and a case under Section 151 CRPC (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) was registered against them at Sector 24 police station on Sunday.

This incident is not an isolated one in the National Capital Region (NCR). On October 8, Ghaziabad police apprehended two individuals for celebrating a birthday party on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Additionally, on September 28, the police arrested 21 men and seized eight cars after two birthday parties were held on the Hindon elevated road during a single night.