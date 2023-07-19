Two dupe woman of 3.7 lakh over matrimonial website, held

The Gautam Budh Nagar police has arrested two men for allegedly duping unemployed woman on the pretext of providing them jobs in the Indian Railways after befriending them on matrimonial websites, said police on Wednesday. The suspects asked the woman to submit her documents and then presented her with a fake police verification document on the forged letterhead of ”SSP Gautam Budh Nagar”. (Representative Image)

The matter came to fore after a Greater Noida woman submitted a complaint at the cyber help desk of Dadri police station on July 15, stating that she was duped of ₹3.7 lakh by a man she met online, following which an FIR was registered.

“In her complaint, the woman said after befriending her, the suspect offered her a government job in the Railways. For this, they asked her to make several payments amounting to ₹3.70 lakh and ₹1 lakh in cash after they met at the Dadri railway station on July 10. They even handed her photocopies of a fake recruitment application, a fake Railways identity card, and a fake appointment letter, and told her that the originals would be delivered to her permanent address,” said Sarthak Sengar, assistant commissioner of police-3, Greater Noida.

He said in order to gain her trust, the suspects asked her to submit her documents and then presented her with a fake police verification document on the forged letterhead of ”SSP Gautam Budh Nagar”.

“With the help of local intelligence and technical analysis, a team of Dadri police identified the suspects and nabbed them from New Mandi in Dadri on Wednesday. The suspects have been identified as Shakti Singh, a resident of Wazirganj in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, and Robin Singh, a resident of Patel Nagar in Delhi,” said Sengar.

The cops recovered ₹52,500 in from Shakti’s possession and ₹37,500 from Robin, besides a mobile phone, Sengar said.

“The suspects have admitted that the cash they had on them was from the amount they had duped from the woman. During interrogation, they also revealed that they made a fake profile on a matrimonial website to target unemployed women. We are investigating how many other women have been duped by them since the time they started the fraud about six months ago,” said the ACP.

The suspects were booked on charges of forgery under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and sent to judicial custody