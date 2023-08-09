Four booked for rape, murder of woman in Noida

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Tuesday evening booked four people in connection with the murder and rape of a 19-year-old woman after her family staged a protest along with the body on the road at the Ghaziabad-Noida border, alleging police inaction. An investigator added that while the woman’s male friend and his family members are on the run, the former colleague is being questioned by the police. (Representational Image)

According to officials, on Monday, the woman, a resident of Crossing Republik, Ghaziabad, was visiting a male friend in Bahlolpur village in Noida.

“According to our investigation, the woman and the man were known to each other since the past six months, as they worked together at a factory in Sector 63. About four months ago, the woman had a tiff with another colleague at the factory, after which she left the factory and started working at another factory in the same sector. However, she continued to remain in touch with the male friend,” said a police officer, asking not to be named.

On Monday, the woman did not report to work but instead went to the male friend’s residence in Behlolpur, where he lives with his brother and sister-in-law.

“On inquiry, neighbours told us that the male friend was alone when the woman visited him. Neighbours heard the two quarrelling and then saw the woman jump from the second floor of the building,” said the officer.

Following this, the male friend rushed her to a private hospital in Ghaziabad. “There, he called up the woman’s sister and told her about the incident. After the woman’s family reached the hospital, the male friend left the spot. The woman was shifted to a government hospital in Ghaziabad where she was declared dead on Monday evening,” said the officer.

He added that the woman’s friend switched off his phone and discontinued all contact with the family, which made the woman’s relatives suspicious.

“An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday in Ghaziabad. Given the circumstances, the family approached multiple police stations -- Vijayanagar, then Crossings Republik and finally Kotwali police station -- but their complaint was not taken,” the officer said.

The angry family then placed the deceased woman’s body on the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) road at the border of Ghaziabad and Noida and staged a protest on Tuesday evening.

“The family members had so far not submitted an official complaint at the Sector 63 police station, under whose the incident had happened. On learning about the protest, senior officers immediately reached the spot and took a formal complaint from the family and registered an FIR in the matter,” said Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida.

He added that in the complaint, the woman’s family has named the male friend, his brother and sister-in-law, and the deceased woman’s former colleague.

“The case has been registered under sections 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said the DCP.

An investigator added that while the male friend and his family members are on the run, the former colleague is being questioned by the police. “Evidence has shown that the colleague was at his workplace at the time of the incident. Also, the woman’s post-mortem report has not shown any evidence of sexual assault or rape. The cause of death is shock and haemorrhage due to ante-mortem injuries,” said the officer.

