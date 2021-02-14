Police look for suspect in 4-yr-old’s abduction, murder case

Greater Noida: The Surajpur police have launched a search for a suspect in the abduction and murder case of a four-year-old boy. The victim had gone missing on January 24. His body was recovered after 20 days. So far one suspect – Anil (24) – has been arrested, while another suspect Vijay, 25, is on the run. According to police, the two suspects had allegedly strangled the child to death and dumped the body at an isolated location.

The victim’s father runs a grocery shop. He also delivers grocery items to retailers. According to his brother, the boy’s father had gone to deliver some products while his wife was inside the room when the victim went missing at 10:30am. “My brother lives with his wife, a daughter and two sons. We had informed the police the same day when the boy went missing,” he said.

He said that on January 13, Vijay and his wife had shifted to their neighbourhood. A few days later, Anil also shifted to Vijay’s place. The suspects used to play marbles with the victim, he alleged. “It appears they kidnapped my nephew to extort money, believing my brother had applied for a loan of ₹8 lakh which was under process,” he said.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that the suspects, both residents of Kannauj, lived in a rented accommodation. “The suspects killed the boy and dumped the body but could not muster the courage to make extortion calls,” he said.

Ajay Kumar, station house officer, Surajpur said that the police found that the two suspects, who had shifted to Greater Noida recently, had allegedly been absconding from their rented accommodation since the incident. “Anil and Vijay had fled the spot the same night while Vijay’s wife fled two days later. This led us to suspect their role in this case. Their door was also open and the police team found some kanche (marbles) from their room,” the SHO said.

On Saturday, the police team conducted a search and arrested Anil from Surajpur area. Police said he allegedly admitted his involvement in the murder along with Vijay. Based on his interrogation details, the police team conducted a search and recovered the child’s body from a boggy behind a closed factory in Site B.

A case has been registered against both suspects under Section 364 (abduction), and Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.