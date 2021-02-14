IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Police look for suspect in 4-yr-old’s abduction, murder case
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Police look for suspect in 4-yr-old’s abduction, murder case

Greater Noida: The Surajpur police have launched a search for a suspect in the abduction and murder case of a four-year-old boy
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:45 PM IST

Greater Noida: The Surajpur police have launched a search for a suspect in the abduction and murder case of a four-year-old boy. The victim had gone missing on January 24. His body was recovered after 20 days. So far one suspect – Anil (24) – has been arrested, while another suspect Vijay, 25, is on the run. According to police, the two suspects had allegedly strangled the child to death and dumped the body at an isolated location.

The victim’s father runs a grocery shop. He also delivers grocery items to retailers. According to his brother, the boy’s father had gone to deliver some products while his wife was inside the room when the victim went missing at 10:30am. “My brother lives with his wife, a daughter and two sons. We had informed the police the same day when the boy went missing,” he said.

He said that on January 13, Vijay and his wife had shifted to their neighbourhood. A few days later, Anil also shifted to Vijay’s place. The suspects used to play marbles with the victim, he alleged. “It appears they kidnapped my nephew to extort money, believing my brother had applied for a loan of 8 lakh which was under process,” he said.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that the suspects, both residents of Kannauj, lived in a rented accommodation. “The suspects killed the boy and dumped the body but could not muster the courage to make extortion calls,” he said.

Ajay Kumar, station house officer, Surajpur said that the police found that the two suspects, who had shifted to Greater Noida recently, had allegedly been absconding from their rented accommodation since the incident. “Anil and Vijay had fled the spot the same night while Vijay’s wife fled two days later. This led us to suspect their role in this case. Their door was also open and the police team found some kanche (marbles) from their room,” the SHO said.

On Saturday, the police team conducted a search and arrested Anil from Surajpur area. Police said he allegedly admitted his involvement in the murder along with Vijay. Based on his interrogation details, the police team conducted a search and recovered the child’s body from a boggy behind a closed factory in Site B.

A case has been registered against both suspects under Section 364 (abduction), and Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Fog effect: Six injured as heavy vehicles collide on Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Dankaur

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Noida: As many as six persons were injured after five to six heavy vehicles collided on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Dankaur on Sunday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida and Ghaziabad most polluted cities

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The air quality of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad worsened on Sunday due to unfavourable weather conditions, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Protesting farmers light candles on second anniversary of Pulwama terror attack

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The protesting farmers at the UP Gate on Sunday evening carried out a candlelight march in memory of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 in 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: Six held for snatching money from people returning from ATMs

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Noida: Five suspects were arrested on Saturday night for allegedly robbing people after they withdrew money from a local ATM in Mamoora village in Noida Phase 3
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: Control room fields queries about vaccine effects, dispels fears

By Sanjeev K Jha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:45 PM IST
NOIDA: It was a hectic weekend for the Integrated Control Room (ICR) at HCL premises in Noida Sector 59
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Police look for suspect in 4-yr-old’s abduction, murder case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Greater Noida: The Surajpur police have launched a search for a suspect in the abduction and murder case of a four-year-old boy
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Poor turnout in Ghaziabad resulting in wastage of Covid-19 vaccine

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Each vaccine vial contains several doses
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Low turnout for Covid vaccination: Noida, Ghaziabad told to take steps

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Taking serious note of the low turnout of frontline workers during the vaccination drive against the coronavirus (Covid-19) February 11 and 12, state officials wrote to the district officials to take up suitable measures to increase the same
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker takes a photograph of a police officer with his vaccination card after administering Covid-19 vaccine at a health centre in Greater Noida. (AP file photo)
A health worker takes a photograph of a police officer with his vaccination card after administering Covid-19 vaccine at a health centre in Greater Noida. (AP file photo)
noida news

Three new Covid-19 cases in Noida, recovery rate 99.47 per cent

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:50 PM IST
The number of active cases in the district came down to 42 from 48 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Newborn baby found abandoned in Noida

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Noida: A newborn baby boy was found abandoned near a drain on Saturday morning by a passerby, in Sector 15A
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Jeweller duo robbed at gunpoint, jewellery worth 15 lakh taken away

By HT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Three unidentified motorcycle-borne armed men on Friday night allegedly robbed jewellers of gold and silver items near Ghookhna Morh area on the Delhi Meerut Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Very dense fog warning, air quality worsens as smog engulfs Noida, Ghaziabad

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:04 PM IST
Noida: The city and adjoining areas are likely to witness very dense fog for the next two days, which will bring the visibility down to less than 50 metres, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

12 passengers injured in vehicle pile-up on Yamuna Expressway

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:57 PM IST
Greater Noida: As many as 12 passengers of a private bus were injured in a six-vehicle pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway on Saturday morning due to dense fog
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man dies due to electrocution during fight with neighbour

By HT correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:57 PM IST
Greater Noida: A 32-year-old man died allegedly due to electrocution Friday night during an argument with a neighbour of his, in an area under the Rabupura police jurisdiction
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Farmer unions call on people to not vote for BJP till demands met

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:55 PM IST
For the first time, farmer union leaders on Saturday called on people gathered at the UP Gate anti-farm law protest site to not vote for the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in any election till their demands were met
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP