Price of tender coconuts increases this dengue season in Gautam Budh Nagar

The rise in dengue cases in Gautam Budh Nagar has led to an increase in demand and price of tender coconuts. The price of the fruit has gone up by ₹15 to ₹20 in the last one month.

According to sellers, a piece of tender coconut that was being sold at ₹50-55 till third week of September is now available for ₹65-70 in the district.

Dinkar Pandey, who sells tender coconuts near Sector 62’s D-Park, said that the demand for the fruit has increased in the past few weeks. “There has been a surge in sales at my stall. I have been selling at least 60 coconuts a day for the past two-three weeks as against about 40 coconuts earlier. With demand increasing, prices have also increased,” said Pandey, who was selling a tender coconut for ₹65.

Some vendors from the Sector 21-22 crossing have shifted to areas near the district hospital and the Child PGI Hospital.

“Business is better near hospitals these days as dengue cases are rising. Most of the customers here buy five-six tender coconuts at a time,” said Prakash Yadav, a coconut seller near Child PGI Hospital who was selling tender coconut water for ₹70.

According to traders at the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Noida’s Phase 2, there has been a rise in demand for tender coconuts in the past three weeks.

“Tender coconuts were being sold for ₹40-45 apiece till September. However, the prices have now increased to ₹60-65,” said Imrana Ahmed, general secretary, Noida Fal-Sabji Mandi Association.

Ahmed also said that the rise in diesel prices has also added to the increase in the fruit’s rates. “One month ago, the transportation cost of a fruit truck from Azadpur mandi to Noida mandi was ₹1,000, which has now increased to ₹1,200. This has also led to a slight increase in the prices of some fruits,” she said.

Meanwhile, with 17 new dengue cases reported in the district on Sunday, the tally of such cases has reached 210, according to data from the district health department. “The cumulative cases of dengue in the district stand at 210, with 28 active cases being treated at various hospitals,” said Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Medical experts say coconut water is beneficial for dengue patients as it helps keep the body hydrated.

“When a patient is diagnosed with dengue, there are chances of their blood thickening and in children, there is a risk of blood clotting if fluid intake is less. Hence, doctors recommend consuming large quantities of fluids, and coconut water plays a significant role as it is filled with antioxidants and micronutrients,” said Dr DK Gupta, chairman, Felix Hospital, Noida Sector 137.

Ayurvedic doctors also recommend coconut water for dengue patients. “On the onset of dengue fever or viral fever, coconut water is recommended for patients as it contains high amounts of electrolytes to keep the patient nourished and hydrated,” said Dr Partap Chauhan, director, Jiva Ayurveda.

However, Dr NK Sharma, president of Indian Medical Association (Noida chapter), said that there is no scientific proof that coconut water specifically helps in recovery of a dengue patient. “High intake of fluids is recommended which can include various other drinks, like fruit juices, buttermilk, and lemon water,” he said.