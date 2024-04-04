 Private varsity in Noida hosts India’s first national cybersecurity contest - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Private varsity in Noida hosts India’s first national cybersecurity contest

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Apr 04, 2024 07:08 AM IST

The objective of the 48-hour long challenge is to create a talent pool of ethical hackers/pen testers for finding vulnerabilities in systems of critical information infrastructure (CII), said officials

As part of an initiative under ministry of education (MoE), the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC), in collaboration with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), is conducting Pentathon-2024,India’s first national vulnerability assessment and penetration testing (VAPT) competition, at Noida’s Amity University, officials said on Tuesday.

At least 200 students are competing in the event, in teams and individual capacities, said event organisers. (HT Photo)
At least 200 students are competing in the event, in teams and individual capacities, said event organisers. (HT Photo)

After inaugurating the grand finale at Amity University in Sector 125 on Tuesday, Navin Kumar Singh, director general, NCIIPC, said, “The competition aims to realise the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi wherein our critical information infrastructure (CII) should be protected by our own young talent. Our long term vision is to build start ups and Indian companies that can export cybersecurity services to the world.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The objective of the 48-hour long challenge is to create a talent pool of ethical hackers/pen testers for finding vulnerabilities in systems of critical information infrastructure (CII), said officials.

Throughout this intense 48-hour period, shortlisted participants from various technical colleges and universities engage in real-world cybersecurity challenges, simulating the complexities of protecting CII entities.

“Leveraging their technical acumen and ethical hacking skills, participants will strive to identify vulnerabilities and propose effective mitigation strategies,” said an official associated with the event, asking not to be named.

At least 200 students are competing in the event, in teams and individual capacities. Notably, these students have been handpicked from India’s first National Level VAPT Challenge, which saw over 8000 participants from all over India. While the top three teams and individuals stand to win cash prizes, top performers -- up to 10 teams and 40 individuals -- subject to vetting, will be recognised to conduct VAPT at actual CII entities in the country.

Dr Abhay Jere, vice chairman, AICTE, said, “Through these platforms, students can contribute to the national development where companies and the government will come to the participants for solutions”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Noida / Private varsity in Noida hosts India’s first national cybersecurity contest
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On