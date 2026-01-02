Probe ordered after Ghaziabad cop’s nationality ‘test’

The Ghaziabad police have ordered an inquiry after a video circulated on social media showing a police officer allegedly intimidating residents of a slum cluster by claiming a device could determine if they are illegal immigrants. The incident, which occurred during what police describe as a “routine area domination exercise,” has sparked controversy and led to demands for accountability. Police officials familiar with the matter reiterated that the operation’s intent was solely area domination, with RAF personnel routinely brought in from Meerut for such exercises. (HT Archive)

The video, widely shared online, shows a senior police officer placing what appears to be a smartphone on the back of a man and declaring the individual was “from Bangladesh.”

The officer is heard telling a woman and a man, “Don’t tell a lie; we have a machine that can detect a lie.” Throughout the exchange, the woman and a minor girl standing next to her insist they are from Araria in Bihar and show documents on a mobile phone, but the group of half a dozen or so personnel appear unconvinced.

Deputy commissioner of police (Trans-Hindon) Nimish Patil confirmed the video was recorded during an “area domination exercise” carried out by Kaushambi police station officials, alongside Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnelin the slum area of Bihari Market areaon December 23.

Senior police officials, who asked not to be identified, said the officer seen in the video is the station house officer of Kaushambi police station. However, police have not officially identified him, citing the pending enquiry in the matter.

In response to the video, police stated the exercise was part of routine security measures ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“It was only an area domination exercise… It was during this that the video surfaced, and an inquiry has been ordered, which has been assigned to assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Indirapuram circle,” DCP Patil said. He emphasised the operation was not a drive to verify nationality but a standard security procedure.

In a statement on Thursday night, the DCP further added, “In efforts to control crime, the process of verification of suspicious individuals in temporary settlements is carried out from time to time. In the same sequence, Kaushambi police conducted verification proceedings, in which documents were examined from people for verification.”

An area domination exercise typically involves a visible police and paramilitary presence in sensitive or high-population areas to deter crime, ensure public order, and gather intelligence. Such exercises are often intensified during festive periods as a precautionary measure.

Police officials familiar with the matter reiterated that the operation’s intent was solely area domination, with RAF personnel routinely brought in from Meerut for such exercises.

The episode has raised concerns about police conduct and the treatment of economically vulnerable communities during security operations.

The affected family has alleged that the police officials tried to intimidate them by claiming they were Bangladeshis illegally staying in the country. Mohammad Saddique, 76, the man in the video, said personnel argued with his 22-year-old daughter about the machine. “We showed them all the required proof that we are natives of Araria in Bihar,” said Saddique, who sells fish roadside and has lived in Ghaziabad since 1987.

His daughter, Roshni, recounted, “They were saying that they will use a machine that can check and tell if we are from Bangladesh.”