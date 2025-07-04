Search
Rainwater systems still inactive in key Greater Noida societies

ByMaria Khan
Updated on: Jul 04, 2025 10:40 AM IST

Team visited societies where rainwater harvesting units were inactive and where there are 4 systems, at least one or two were found to be shut or non-functional

GREATER NOIDA: During a second round of inspections conducted by the groundwater department on Tuesday, multiple societies in Greater Noida west were found with non-functional or partially operational rainwater harvesting systems, said officials on Thursday.

The team visited societies including Saya Zion, 6th Avenue, 7th Avenue, and Aastha Greens, among others. In many of these societies, some or all rainwater harvesting units were inactive. In cases where there are four systems, at least one or two were found to be shut or non-functional, said officials.

The inspection team discovered that several societies had not restored their systems even after receiving prior notices, said Ankita Rai, hydrologist with the groundwater department.

The department has now issued final notices, giving societies a week’s time to make all rainwater harvesting units fully operational. Failure to comply within the deadline will result in a penalty of up to 5 lakh, said officials.

