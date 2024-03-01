Registry camp for flat owners begins in Noida’s Sector 77

The Noida authority on Friday set up a camp at city’s Express Zenith housing society in Sector 77 to execute tripartite sub-lease deed (registry) with an aim to transfer the property title to homebuyers, who have been waiting since the past many years to get their houses. The camp organised by Noida authority and the Uttar Pradesh stamp and registration department at an apartment complex in Sector 77. The camp was held after realtors came forward to clear their land dues, the non-payment of which has delayed registries by several years. (Sunil Ghosh /HT Photo)

The authority decided to organise the camps for homebuyers, whose registry has been delayed by several years -- some of them for more than ten years -- because realtors failed to clear dues they owed to the authority. Without clearing the land cost dues, registry or sub-lease deed was legally not possible, said authority officials.

Uttar Pradesh government in December 2023 brought out a new realty policy, offering waivers on interest and penalties to builders who come forward to pay dues, and directed the Noida authority to set up camps so that the homebuyers can execute sub-lease deeds without having to make rounds of the registry offices, said officials.

The authority organised the first camp in a Sector 77 society and now such camps will continue until all registries take place, said officials. A total of 50 registrations took place on Friday at the Sector 77 camp, and 150 more registries will take place over the next two days, said officials.

“This (Sector 77) was the first camp, and now registries will keeping happening right in the door step of homebuyers through camps in other societies,” said Manoj Kumar Singh, Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary who is also the chairman of the Noida authority.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was to hand over the registries to homebuyers in the first camp, but he was unable to make it owing to his busy schedule, said officials.

“The CM is likely to hand over around 2,000 registry papers to homebuyers in a big event to be organised in Greater Noida’s Gautam Buddha University. The date is yet to be decided for this event that may happen from March 7 to 10 before the model code of conduct is put into effect,” said Singh.

The Express Zenith having 836 apartments was launched in 2010 on 5.5 acres. The homebuyers started shifting into the society in 2016-17. Many have been living in their apartments since 2016 without having the unit title in their name.

“Our dues were rationalized, paving the way for registries of 200 apartments benefiting homebuyers. We are constructing more than 200 new apartments in this project. We are happy that the buyers got registry done,” said Pankaj Goyal, director of Express Zenith project.

“We shifted into our 2 BHK apartment in 2017 and have paid the registry fee six years ago. But for the last seven years, we kept waiting for our registry and faced a lot of distress when it did not happen. Now after registry has been done and we are more than happy,” said Prashant Saini, a resident of Express Zenith.

Another resident Neelam Kumari said, “We had been waiting for our registry since the past four years. Having the title of the apartment in our name is really great.”