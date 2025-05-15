Remove flower pots from balcony parapets: Noida authority

NOIDA: The Noida authority has asked residents in all housing societies to remove flower pots from the edges of balconies (parapet walls) following an incident leading to the death of a child in Pune due to falling of such a pot, officials said on Wednesday. The authority hopes the ban will help prevent such accidents. Many people extend their balconies to keep flower vases, which also falls under unauthorised constructions. (HT Photos)

“All flower pots placed on balcony parapets or stands must be removed immediately. If anyone fails to follow this rule, strict action can be taken. An FIR may be filed against the President or Secretary of the Apartment Owners Association (AOA). In societies, without an AOA, the builder and flat owner will be held responsible,” said Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Lokesh M.

The authority said it will be the AOAs’ duty to ensure that the rule is complied with and all residents be informed using notice boards, WhatsApp groups, or SMS messages.

“This sad incident, which came to light on social media, showed a child playing below in a society compound who died after a flower pot fell on him from a balcony. To avoid such accidents, all societies in Noida must act quickly and remove these pots from parapet walls,” the CEO added.

The authority hopes the ban will help prevent such accidents. Many people extend their balconies to keep flower vases, which also falls under unauthorised constructions.

“The Noida authority should act against the flat owner violating the rules instead of the office-bearers because AOAs don’t have power to take action against flat owners. The authority must change the rules that allow them to act against the AOAs because flat owners often don’t pay heed to AOA directive,” said Rajiva Singh, president, Noida federation of apartments owners association.

In December 2023, a delivery worker in Greater Noida was injured when a flower pot fell on him delivering a package.

Earlier this month, the Ghaziabad administration also issued a similar safety advisory following the Pune incident.