Residents demand dense forest in Noida

NOIDA: Residents of sectors 76, 77, 78 and other nearby sectors in Noida have demanded that the local authority should develop a dense forest along an internal road in the area
By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:55 PM IST

NOIDA: Residents of sectors 76, 77, 78 and other nearby sectors in Noida have demanded that the local authority should develop a dense forest along an internal road in the area.

“We have submitted a letter to the Noida authority demanding a dense forest in our neighbourhood so it can benefit the people. We have also put our demands before top officials of the Noida authority and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh verbally,” said Amit Gupta, member of Progressive Community Foundation — a social group formed by the residents of Noida sectors 74, 75, 76, 77, 78 and others.

There are dozens of group housing societies in these sectors, and the residents are demanding a forest in their vicinity. Each sector is home to dozens of high-rise societies. But they are yet to have adequate recreational green areas to mitigate the pollution which spikes during winters. And the land along the internal roads is yet to be developed.

“If the land along the internal roads is not developed then many people will set up shops illegally and start operating, causing civic issues. But if the authority develops a forest on the vacant land, then it will not only help in protecting the government but also benefit them,” said Amita Singh, a resident of Noida Sector 76.

According to the residents, around 69 acres of land is vacant along the internal road in sectors 76-77. “We have received a proposal, from the residents, about the development of a dense forest. We have assured them that the authority will develop a dense forest on the 69 acres of land located along the internal road in sectors 76-77 among other areas,” said Indu Prakash Singh, an officer who is on a special duty of the Noida authority heading the horticulture department.

The authority officials said the 69 acres of land is earmarked for a green belt. “Since this land is meant for a green belt, we can easily develop a dense forest on this land. There is some land dispute on around 2-3 acres and the authority is about to resolve the issues. Once the issues are resolved, we will plant saplings on 69 acres and in next 2-3 years dense forest will be fully developed,” said Singh.

