Residents oppose razing of wall, commercial activity at Sector 51 park

Residents of Noida’s Sector 51 have started a protest after a boundary wall of a children’s park in the area was razed and a big portion of the park allotted for commercial use, which residents said was a violation of the lease deed and against the guidelines of National Green Tribunal, which disallows development work in the green belt. Officials clarified that the private Japan-based company has to develop a commercial complex in the area which is a ₹ 250 crore project and a part of the global investors’ summit, and the DMRC was given a portion as it was need of the hour to develop Sector 52 Metro station. (HT Photo)

Earlier, the Noida authority allotted a huge portion of the park to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the construction of a Metro station and now, another big portion has been allotted for commercial use, thereby reducing the green belt area, said residents, who demanded that the authority to stop the works being taken up at the park.

“Boundary wall of the children’s park in Sector 51 has been razed and around 15m wide area has been taken over for commercial purposes. Similar activity was carried out a few years ago and a major portion of the park was given to the DMRC for a Metro project. The park area is constantly becoming smaller and the green belt area has almost vanished,” said Sanjeev Kumar, senior vice-president, district development residents welfare association (DDRWA), and a resident of Sector 51.

“As per the NGT guidelines, no construction can be taken up in the green belt area and yet, the authority is providing the park area for commercial use to a private company, which is a violation of the lease deed,” said Kumar.

Residents of Sector 51 alleged that they now hardly have any space left for recreational activity at the park.

“The construction work in the park is causing us a great inconvenience. With construction material placed over a large portion of the park, there is a lot of dust flying around and the park is no more suitable walks,” said Manmohan Marwah, a resident of Sector 51.

Noida authority officials informed that the project undertaken at the park is part of the global investors’ summit.

“The private Japan-based company has to develop a commercial complex in the area which is a ₹250 crore project and a part of the global investors’ summit. The DMRC was given a portion as it was need of the hour for the development of Sector 52 Metro station. These are developmental works that are being done for public welfare,” said Anand Mohan, deputy director, horticulture, Noida authority.

“The space occupied for keeping construction material in the park is only temporary for the convenience of construction workers and the area will be freed up once the constriction is completed,” Mohan said.