Residents protest prompts Greater Noida authority to blacklist contractor
GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has blacklisted a contractor for using poor quality material in constructing a rain shelter at a crematorium in Rani Rampur. This follows a protest staged by residents on Tuesday morning at the authority’s Sector Knowledge Park IV office after pillars of the under-construction structure were found to be structurally weak.
Surendra Singh, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority has asked staff to demolish the pillars and rebuild them. “We have directed staff to raze down the weak pillars and blacklist the contractor engaged for the job,” he said. The authority is, however, unable to act against the concerned engineer because he was transferred to Kanpur recently, officials said. Twelve pillars were constructed to support the roof of the rain shelter.
“We noticed that authority staff and the contractor were using only sand without mixing adequate quantity of cement to build the pillars. When we checked, the pillars started crumbling at touch. We met Greater Noida authority officials who assured us of instant intervention,” said Praveen Bharatiya, founder and president, Corruption Free Indian Sangthan, a social group which led Tuesday’s protest.
“We decided to protest and demanded immediate action because at least 25 people were killed in January last year after a similar shelter in Ghaziabad collapsed during cremation in the rainy season. The authority must file an FIR against its officials and the contractor,” said Prem Pradhan, a Rani Rampur resident who took part in the protest.
According to the authority, maintenance work at the cremation ground, including building the one-storey shelter, was being carried out at a budget of ₹60 lakh.
-
Noida authority files complaint against Logix builders for faulty STP
Noida: The Noida Authority has filed a complaint with police to lodge an FIR against Logix Infrastructure Private Limited for allegedly disposing bad quality water from a sewage treatment plant at Logix Blossom County in Sector 137. The authority earlier submitted similar complaints against four other societies. Four societies have ongoing cases in the Supreme Court, and complaints have been filed against an additional four. Plants at 10 societies are at different stages of completion.
-
Demolition date of Noida twin towers likely to get extended
Noida: The final clearances for fixing of explosives at Supertech twin towers in Noida's Sector 93A will take a few more days, said sources. Sources added that queries put by the Central Building Research Institute to various stakeholders are still unanswered and are causing the delay. The Supreme Court had earlier given August 28 as deadline for the demolition of the twin towers—the tallest structures in the country ever to be demolished.
-
Residents want Noida authority to set up water treatment plants at reservoirs
-
‘AMU to celebrate I-Day with traditional fervour’
A consultative meeting under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, Prof Tariq Mansoor was held on Tuesday to discuss and finalise various celebratory programmes to be held at AMU to mark the Independence Day. Prof Mansoor urged the university staff members and students to unfurl the national flag on their roof tops from August 13 to 15. Pro-vice chancellor Prof Mohammad Gulrez said the flag of India is symbol of pride for every citizen of the country.
-
Ikhlaq’s daughter records statement in Dadri lynching case
Greater Noida: The 27-year-old daughter of Mohammad Ikhlaq, who was lynched on the suspicion of storing beef in 2015, recorded hShaista, an eye witness in the case'sstatement in Surajpur Court on Tuesday. This is the third time that an eye witness in the case, Shaista, recorded her statement in court. Ikhlaq (55) was allegedly killed on September 28, 2015 inside his house at Bisada village, Dadri in Gautam Budh Nagar district.
