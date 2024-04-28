Retired serviceman kills daughter’s friend in Ghaziabad high-rise

A 49-year-old retired para-military personnel allegedly shot dead his daughter’s 25-year-old friend at a high-rise in Crossings Republik Township, Ghaziabad, on Saturday, police said. According to police, the woman and the deceased man had an altercation after which her father shot him five times around 3am. Investigation is underway and the suspect was taken for questioning and not formally arrested, said a police officer. (HT Photo)

Police identified the deceased man as Vipul Singh. The suspect was identified as Rajesh Kumar Singh, who works as a safety officer with a company in Delhi. Rajesh’s daughter was identified as Dipti Singh, 26. Both Dipti and Vipul lived in the same high-rise in Crossings Republik — Dipti on the 14th floor and Vipul on the seventh floor. Rajesh lives in New Friends Colony, Delhi.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Vivek Chandra Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (rural), said that the incident took place in a gallery adjacent to Dipti’s flat on the fourteenth floor.

“We received information on the 112 helpline that a man who was allegedly harassing a woman was shot dead,” said an investigator from Crossings Republik police station.

Police arrived on the scene and found Rajesh along with his licensed weapon, said officers.

“At least five shots were fired and several of these hit the victim’s body and also his head. The suspect did not flee and we picked him up for questioning. We have not formally arrested him. The body was sent for an autopsy,” the officer said.

“Vipul and Dipti were friends and had known each other since their school days in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. Vipul shifted to Ghaziabad and was pursuing his BTech from a private engineering college, while Dipti was working in Noida after completing her engineering,” DCP added.

On Friday, Dipti went out for a movie and returned home late, said the DCP.

“When Vipul learned that she had gone to a movie, he called her phone several times but she did not answer. When she returned home late, there was an altercation between the two. Dipti’s cousin from Bengaluru, who knew about their friendship, informed Dipti’s father in Delhi about the altercation,” the DCP said.

“Around 2am, Rajesh arrived at Dipti’s flat. Dipti’s cousin called Vipul and told him that Dipti’s father had arrived. So, Vipul and one of his friends went to Dipti’s fourteenth-floor flat, but soon they came running out. The suspect also came out of the flat and opened fire at Vipul, who died on the spot. Vipul’s friend fled the scene,” the DCP said.

“Vipul’s family said they will soon give a police complaint once the autopsy is completed. We have not come across CCTV footage of the incident in the high-rise. Investigation is underway and the suspect was taken for questioning and not formally arrested,” said Ravi Kumar Baliyan, station house officer of the Crossings Republik police station.

A member of the high-rise’s residents’ welfare association said on condition of anonymity, “We have CCTVs in common areas, not on each floor. After hearing gunshots, one of the security guards ran upstairs and found the suspect. The suspect said that the deceased man was harassing his daughter and this is why he shot him dead. He did not try to flee.”