Roof collapse kills 5-year-old boy in Ghaziabad’s Khoda

Published on Sep 26, 2022 11:55 PM IST

The family members of the deceased boy, identified as Lakshya Tiwari, said that the roof came crashing down after it weakened due to the recent rains

Ghaziabad, India - September 26, 2022: A view of a house where a child died after the balcony of the house collapsed in Khoda, Ghaziabad, India, on Monday, September 26, 2022. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
Ghaziabad, India - September 26, 2022: A view of a house where a child died after the balcony of the house collapsed in Khoda, Ghaziabad, India, on Monday, September 26, 2022. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent

A five-year-old boy was killed after the roof of a house collapsed at Vijay Nagar locality in Khoda on Sunday night, police said.

The family members of the deceased boy, identified as Lakshya Tiwari, said that the roof came crashing down after it weakened due to the recent rains.

“There were many people who were out on the street outside the house and my brother was also standing there. Soon, the extended part of the roof collapsed. The adult members of my family were able to move out but my brother was hurt. He suffered multiple head injuries as the debris fell directly on his head. We rushed him to a hospital in Noida, but he succumbed to his injuries at around 1am on Monday”, said Deepak Kumar, the boy’s elder brother.

“It is an old house and its structure got weakened after the recent rains. The extended portion of the roof collapsed and claimed the life of my brother,” Kumar added.

In another incident, a 25-year-old electrician, identified as Luv Kush, was electrocuted while he was working at a Ramlila stage in Indirapuram on Sunday, police said.

“The victim was a resident of Moradabad and was doing electrical work for a contractor. He probably came in contact with a wet wire. We have not received any complaint so far,” said Gyanendra Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (city 2).

Indirapuram station house officer (SHO) Devpal Singh said that the victim succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Narendra Bhardwaj, the coordinator of the Ramlila event, said that he has no information about the incident. “It is not in my knowledge and I will inquire about it,” he added.

Monday, September 26, 2022
