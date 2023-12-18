RRTS project: Track laying over, trial runs to extend to full 25km next month

Tracks have been laid on the 82km-long Regional Rapid Transit System’s (RRTS) 25km section from Ghaziabad’s Duhai to Meerut (South), and trial runs for the Namo Bharat trains will likely begin on the entire stretch in January 2024, officials of the National Capital Region transport corporation (NCRTC), the agency executing the project, said on Monday. The 82km-long RRTS project will connect Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut with Namo Bharat trains. A 17km stretch of the project was inaugurated on October 20 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and passenger operations began next day. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

“The track laying on the 25km section is complete, and the installation of signals and over-head equipment will soon be completed. It is expected that the present trial runs that started on December 10 between Duhai and Modinagar (south) on the 25km section are likely to extend up to Meerut (south) in January next month,” said Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer of NCRTC.

The 17km section has five stations — at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot. The next 25km section has four stations — at Muradnagar, Modinagar (north) and Modinagar (south) in Ghaziabad and one station of Meerut (south).

Construction of the viaduct of the 25km section was completed in June.

The 25km section is likely to get completed by the end of March. Once the section gets operational, the passenger operations of RRTS will extend to all eight stations in Ghaziabad district.

After the 25km section opens, the next focus will be on opening the RRTS stretch in Delhi and after that the Meerut (South) to Modipuram section, according to officials.

The 82km RRTS corridor, costing ₹30,274 crore, is expected to become operational by June 2025.