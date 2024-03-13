 Second registry camp by Noida authority garners lukewarm response from homebuyers - Hindustan Times
Second registry camp by Noida authority garners lukewarm response from homebuyers

ByAshni Dhaor, Noida
Mar 14, 2024 05:08 AM IST

The authority decided to organise the camps for homebuyers, whose registry has been delayed by several years -- some of them for more than ten years -- because realtors failed to clear dues they owed to the authority

The second registry camp, held by Noida authority on Wednesday at Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra in Sector 6, saw a lukewarm response from homebuyers with only 25 registries taking place in the camp till evening, said Noida authority officials.

Only 25 registries took place till Wednesday evening at the camp organised at Indra Gandhi Kala Kendra in Sector 6. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The authority decided to organise the camps for homebuyers, whose registry has been delayed by several years -- some of them for more than ten years -- because realtors failed to clear dues they owed to the authority. Without clearing the land cost dues, registry or sub-lease deed was legally not possible, said authority officials.

Uttar Pradesh government in December 2023 brought out a new realty policy, offering waivers on interest and penalties to builders who come forward to pay dues, and directed the Noida authority to set up camps so that the homebuyers can execute sub-lease deeds without having to make rounds of the registry offices, said officials.

Some of these buyers have been waiting for the past many years to get property title executed in their names. The first such camp was held on March 2 in Sector 77, where 50 registrations took place, said officials.

According to AK Singh, assistant general manager (group housing), Noida authority, the camp was held from 10am to 5pm.

“As many as 25 registrations were done on Wednesday at the registry camp. These registrations were done by flat owners of Noida’s Parx Laureate project and Divine Meadows project in Sector 108, Express Zenith project in Sector 77 and Gulshan Homz’ Ikebana project in Sector 143,” said Singh.

Authority officials said chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to hand over registry papers to 2,000 homebuyers in a big event to be organised in Greater Noida’s Gautam Buddha University on March 15.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ashni Dhaor

    Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since.

Thursday, March 14, 2024
