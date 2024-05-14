Sector 49 Labour Chowk to have seating space, drinking water for daily wagers

Clean drinking water, waiting point with seating arrangements, and more public toilets, among other facilities, await daily wagers who line up for work daily at the Labour Chowk in Sector 49, Noida authority officials on Tuesday. According to Noida authority officials, around 1,000-1,500 daily wagers arrive at the Sector 49 chowk every day to find daily work. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The work orders came a day after Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M, along with other senior officials, inspected Labour Chowk to take stock of the situation on the ground and interacted with several daily wagers present at the site.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Daily wagers sought a covered seating space at the chowk, while also apprising officials that the toilet facility was not adequate to cater to the number of people who gather there. Acting on these requests, Noida authority directed officials to take up some of the work within a week. Other instructions include the repairing of damaged portions of the road and footpaths in the area, said officials.

“Inspections were conducted at the site and it was brought to our notice that there was a requirement of a seating area (waiting area) at Labour Chowk. Besides that, there was a demand for more public toilets. Instructions have been issued to officials to initiate some of the works within a week,” said Lokesh M.

Officials said the other works will be initiated once the Lok Sabha elections are over.

“We will be setting up portable water facility at the chowk while covered seating arrangements will be made to enable daily wagers to wait for work in the shade. Though there is a facility of public toilet at the site, it came to fore that an extra toilet is needed there and this too shall be constructed,” said an official from the health department, Noida authority, asking not to be named.

“The estimate for the works is being drawn up and the modalities are being finalised. Most of the works will be commenced once the elections are over,” said the official.

According to Noida authority officials, around 1,000-1,500 daily wagers arrive at the Sector 49 chowk every day to find daily work.

“We come here during the morning hours and spend most time at the site while waiting for work. It is rare that we get work every day. There is a toilet facility but it is not sufficient while we have also demanded clean drinking water, and a seating area, among other necessities,” said Sachin Kumar, a daily wager who lives in Barola.

According to district officials, there are around 10-12 labour chowks in Noida, including those in Harola, Sector 57, Sector 63, and Parthala.

Besides basic amenities, provision of food on reasonable rates will also be made while road repairing/resurfacing works opposite Sector 48 will be carried out, said authority officials. Dilapidated footpaths along DSC road, and opposite the petrol pump, will be repaired while construction of cemented ramps over big drains will also be taken up, said officials.