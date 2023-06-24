Security arrangements, traffic diversion put in place ahead of CM’s Noida visit

Ahead of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s arrival in Gautam Budh Nagar on Sunday, authorities have implemented stringent security measures to ensure a smooth and secure visit, officials said. The Parthala flyover in Sector 121 is likely to be opened by the chief minister. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

CM Adityanath is scheduled to inaugurate several key projects in Noida, including the Parthala Flyover in Sector 121, the Advent underpass in Sector 137, and Vedvan Park in Sector 78. Additionally, he will oversee the handover of 55 police vehicles from the Noida authority to the Gautam Budh Nagar police. In preparation for the event, several routes in both the cities will be completely closed for traffic throughout the day.

Laxmi Singh, the commissioner of police for Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “The police have collaborated closely with the district administration and the Noida authority to implement robust security arrangements. Extensive police rehearsals and mock drills have been conducted to identify any potential loopholes in the security plan”. She added that over 3,000 police personnel, including traffic officers and intelligence agents in plain clothes, will be deployed at the venues that the CM is expected to visit.

Additional support has been brought in from other districts, with senior officers assuming responsibility for security operations after receiving thorough briefings. Six companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and one company of Rapid Action Force (RAF) has also been deployed.

Traffic diversions

The CP said that traffic diversions would be in effect in both Noida and Greater Noida. “While diversions will be in place throughout the day, certain main roads will experience temporary closures during VIP movements to minimize public inconvenience,” she said.

The traffic advisory issued by the Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police department outlines the specific routes that will be closed for traffic. Starting from 6am in Noida and 11am in Greater Noida, these routes will remain inaccessible until one hour after the conclusion of the CM’s event.

“The Noida Stadium area will witness complete closure, affecting routes such as the Sector 39 underpass leading to the Sector 12/22 crossing, the Sector 12/22/56 crossing en route to Rajnigandha crossing, and the Sector 31/25 crossing heading towards Sector 8/10/11/12,” states the advisory.

The advisory also highlights the closure of the Sector 54 trisection, obstructing traffic towards Jalvayu Vihar. During the CM’s movement, the Noida Elevated Road and the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be temporarily shut down as well.

In Greater Noida, traffic movement will be suspended from 11am onwards on the road between the Omicron and Sirsa roundabout. “Traffic movement will be restricted for a short time from Pusta trisection to Omicron roundabout during the CM’s visit. Traffic movement will also be restricted from Sirsa roundabout to Rampur-Fatehpur trisection to Addverb factory in Kasna ,” the advisory added.

